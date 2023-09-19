RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents have the opportunity to respond to a survey about the proposed designs for a safety project along West Franklin Street from Lombardy Street to Belvidere Street.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said the project will connect to the exiting two-way bike lanes along Franklin Street from Belvidere Street to 9th Street.

Feedback from the survey will be used when finalizing and implementing the designs.

Residents will be able to complete the survey until Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to the department, the proposed design includes:

Implementing a roadway conversion within the existing roadway cross-section to improve accessibility and safety for bicyclists by incorporating a two-way ‘cycle track’ bicycle lane, which is physically separated from the vehicle travel lane with some type of vertical barrier

Using the existing roadway width to either replace one vehicle travel lane, or reduce existing travel lane widths to accommodate the bicycle infrastructure

Anyone looking to complete the survey can do so at the Department of Public Work’s website.