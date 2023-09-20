RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of another man near the Hillside Court area.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, officers were called to the 1400 block of Drewry Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 62-year-old Lavon Page of Richmond — down and unresponsive in the residence’s yard.

According to police, Page had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, the Richmond Police Department reported that the death was under investigation but detectives were not looking for any suspects.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, police reported that 55-year-old Lionel White Jr. of Richmond had been arrested in connection with the homicide.

White was charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123.