RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that resulted in a boy receiving life-threatening injuries in Mosby Court.

Richmond Emergency Communications received two calls around 4:12 p.m. on Wednesday. One was for a person shot on the 1500 block of Coalter Street, and the other was for a reported shooting on Mosby and O Streets – less than 0.1 miles from Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and Martin Luther King Preschool.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers arrived in the area and found a juvenile male who had been shot. The boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police also said they found a suspect in the area and brought them into custody.

8News contacted Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Richmond’s Sixth District School Board Representative, and Jason Kamras, Richmond Schools superintendent, about the reported shooting calls near the schools.

Harris-Muhammed responded with the following statement.

“I was unaware of a shooting that occurred today at MLK, around MLK, and/or in the community of MLK. I did not receive a phone call or an email regarding this shooting referencing Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School,” wrote Harris-Muhammed.

