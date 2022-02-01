Suspect breaks into same Richmond business 3 times, steals merchandise, wearing the exact same clothes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who committed multiple commercial burglaries on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and January 16.

On Saturday, December 25, 2021, around 6:45 p.m., a suspect forced their way into a business on the 2300 block of East Main Street and stole merchandise. The suspect left the scene on foot.

On January 1, around 5 a.m., officers responded to the same business for another commercial burglary. Officers spoke to the owner who said the suspect broke into the business and stole merchandise before running away.

On January 16, the same business was burglarized again, and the owner said someone broke in and stole merchandise before running away.

The same suspect was seen on video surveillance wearing the same clothing in all three burglaries. He was wearing a black coat, gray pants and sneakers.





Photos of suspect provided by Richmond Police

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to call First Precinct Detective Mitchell at 804-510-4185 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.