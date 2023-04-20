RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect in a business burglary is being sought by Richmond police, and the alleged thief has been uncaught for over a month — even stealing from the same store twice in the process.

According to police, the male suspect was seen on a store camera forcing into a closed business on Saturday, March 18 at 2:33 a.m.

The business, located in the 2900 block of North Avenue, had several items stolen before the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

At 3:47 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, a male suspect was seen burglarizing the same business and ran away. Police are inclined to believe the suspect was the same person in the two separate incidents.

Photos of the suspect provided by the Richmond Police Department Photos of the suspect provided by the Richmond Police Department

Police said the man was wearing a light-colored hoodie underneath a black jacket and blue jeans in the second incident.

Anyone with information about this burglary or the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at 804-646-3182.