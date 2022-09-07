RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to graffiti and vandalism inside the department’s headquarters in downtown Richmond.

According to the police department, several police vehicles located inside the police parking deck at the headquarters on Grace Street were tagged with derogatory language in the hours before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers reported at least four police vehicles inside the parking deck were tagged with curse words and derogatory terms written in black paint.

At least four police vehicles inside the Richmond Police Department parking deck were tagged with curse words and derogatory terms in spray paint on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Credit: Forrest Shelor.

In the most recent release from police, the department states that Richmond Police Department vehicles were vandalized with spray paint during the nighttime hours on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Morris, of Richmond, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7 in connection to the vandalism.

Morris was charged with:

Felony Vandalism

Two counts of Misdemeanor Vandalism

Misdemeanor Trespassing

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the overnight hours near the 200 block of West Grace Street around the above timeframe is asked to call the Richmond Police Department.