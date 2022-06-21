RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting and murder of a 23-year-old in Shockoe Bottom last month.

At approximately 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, officers were called to the 1500 block of East Main Street for reports of a person down.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found 23-year-old Xavier Brown of Richmond down and unresponsive in a parking lot. Brown had incurred a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

On Tuesday, Richmond Police Department elected to release the surveillance photo and video of a suspect they believe to be connected to the shooting. Police also say that the family of Xavier Brown is offering a reward of $3,500 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the suspect.

The surveillance video is included below:

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.