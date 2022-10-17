RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department has arrested a suspect in a double shooting that killed a teenager and hurt his mother in Gilpin Court in August.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for a reported shooting, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that 18-year-old Jessie Crumble-Bullock of Richmond and his mother were shot. Both were transported to a local hospital where Crumble-Bullock later died from his injury.

Crumble-Bullock’s mother told 8News her son was returning home from the corner store when someone began chasing him down and firing a gun. Bullock entered his home as the gunfire continued. Family members told 8News the bullets struck the teen and his mother as she tried to stop the commotion.

According to police, 19-year-old Delmontae Lewis of Richmond was arrested near the scene of the homicide that very same evening. He was initially charged with possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon with an extended magazine.

Lewis was recently indicted by a grand jury for murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied structure. His jury trial is scheduled for January 2023, according to online court records.