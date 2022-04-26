RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is searching for a driver who ran away after being caught stealing a vehicle, leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into a tree.

Around 2:36 a.m., VSP troopers ran the license plate of a black 2004 Volkswagen sedan and the vehicle was labeled as stolen. Troopers initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens when the stolen vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The vehicle lost control, overturned and struck a tree on Jennie Scher Road in Richmond.

The driver ran away and was not apprehended. The passenger of the vehicle was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by police.