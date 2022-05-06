RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted a woman and stole her money.

Photo of suspect from Richmond Police Department

At 8:44 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a man approached a female victim as she was withdrawing cash from an ATM in the 400 block of East Belt Boulevard.

The suspect punched the woman in the face, stole the cash and her bank card, and ran away.

Anyone who may have information or knows the identity of this individual is asked to call Second Precinct Detective G. Venable at 804-646-8168 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.