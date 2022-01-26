Suspect shatters glass door, steals tequila and cognac from Carytown ABC store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a liquor store overnight near Carytown last week.

On Friday, January 21, around 5:15 a.m., a male suspect broke the glass portion of a door at the ABC store in the 00 block of North Thompson Street.

The suspect entered the store and stole several bottles of liquor, including tequila and cognac, according to police.

He stumbled over a bottle of tequila he had placed on the floor as he was leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at 804-646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.