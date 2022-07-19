RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying an individual believed to be responsible for an assault and robbery in April.

On Thursday, April 14, at around 3 a.m., Richmond Police Department dispatched officers to a reported robbery in the 00 block of West Broad Street.

According to police, a suspect had entered the business, struck an employee in the head and stole multiple items including cash and bottles of liquor. The suspect reportedly ran away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The value of the cash and items stolen has not been released.

Richmond Crime Stoppers have released photos from surveillance footage in an effort to gather further information from the public.

Anyone with information on this incident or information on the photographed suspect is encouraged to contact Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app. Both methods are anonymous and could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.