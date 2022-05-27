RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are seeking help from the Richmond public in locating a suspect who stole a catalytic converter from a VCU vehicle.

On Monday, May 23, VCU Police were notified of a catalytic converter that had been stolen from a VCU Mail Services truck.

The truck had been parked in an off-campus alley on the 1600 block of Ownby Lane.

VCU Police detectives reviewed footage from a nearby security camera and discovered a 2002-2009 silver Chevy Trailblazer had pulled into the alley shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

The driver was caught on camera exiting his vehicle and disappearing from the camera’s view, only to return with multiple catalytic converters in his arms before driving away.

(Courtesy of VCU Police)

(Courtesy of VCU Police) In these screenshots from the security camera footage, the suspect can be seen carrying catalytic converters back to his truck.

The suspect is described as having blonde hair and a goatee with tattoos on his neck and right arm. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

(Courtesy of VCU Police)

(Courtesy of VCU Police) The 2002-2009 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer in an alley near Ownby Lane on May 21.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call 804-828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call 804-828-1196.

Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app.