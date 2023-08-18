RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection with a recent attempted motor vehicle theft.

The victim reportedly parked their vehicle in an alley of the 900 block of Cumberland Street near a private residence on Monday, Aug. 14.

The following day, VCU Police were contacted by the victim, who said that they had returned to their vehicle at 7 a.m. the next morning to find the rear window shattered and the steering column damaged with exposed wires.

According to police, three suspects had been seen standing near the vehicle for several minutes before they broke the rear window and walked away. Two of the suspects were seen returning about an hour later with one of the suspects failing to drive away with the vehicle.

Security camera footage obtained by VCU Police shows the three suspects riding a GRTC bus prior to the incident.

The first suspect is wearing a black t-shirt with a black and white Nike logo and black pants. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

The second suspect is wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

The third suspect is wearing a black hair bandana, a black t-shirt inside-out, one dark-colored glove and black pants. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

They reportedly exited the bus at West Franklin Street and North Belvidere Street on Monday, Aug. 14, around 10:15 p.m.

Anyone who may know the identities of the suspects or have other information on the incident is encouraged to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.