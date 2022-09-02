RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a theft from a parked vehicle in Richmond’s Carillon neighborhood last month.

Between the hours of 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, items were stolen from an unoccupied vehicle parked on the 1900 block of Pump House Drive on the southern end of Byrd Park, according to police.

When the victim returned to her vehicle, she noticed that her window had been damaged and her personal items had been stolen.

According to police, the suspects wanted in connection to the theft were last seen leaving in a gray four-door sedan with dark tinted windows. The suspect vehicle displayed Florida license plates. Richmond Police Department has released the following images in an effort to identify the suspects.







(Photos courtesy of Richmond Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007.