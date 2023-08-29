RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police are currently searching for a number of individuals suspected of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles on VCU’s campus.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 25, officers were called to the corner of North 10th Street and Clay Street on the MCV Campus after it was reported that multiple suspects had been seen tampering with vehicles in the area.

Upon their arrival, officers apprehended one suspect who was charged with larceny. Two other individuals ran from the scene and a fourth was seen driving away in a silver Audi sedan — possibly a 2012 Audi S4.

According to police, the arrested suspect is believed to have been taking part in catalytic converter theft with the other suspects.

VCU Police have released the following images from VCU’s security camera system in an effort to identify the suspects.

This suspect is not wearing a shirt but is wearing dark-colored pants. On security camera footage, police saw that the suspect removed the sweatshirt and face cover after police arrived on scene. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

This suspect wears a light-colored face covering, a sweatshirt with light-colored lettering and dark-colored pants. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

This suspect wears a light-colored beanie hat, a sweatshirt and sweatpants. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

The same suspect as the prior photo was seen removing the sweatshirt and sweatpants to wear a white shirt and white shorts. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

Police believe a fourth suspect drove away from the area in a 2012 silver Audi S4. Security camera footage shows a large dent to the vehicle on the rear passenger side door. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

Anyone who knows the identities of the suspects or has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.