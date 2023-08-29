RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police are currently searching for a number of individuals suspected of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles on VCU’s campus.
In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 25, officers were called to the corner of North 10th Street and Clay Street on the MCV Campus after it was reported that multiple suspects had been seen tampering with vehicles in the area.
Upon their arrival, officers apprehended one suspect who was charged with larceny. Two other individuals ran from the scene and a fourth was seen driving away in a silver Audi sedan — possibly a 2012 Audi S4.
According to police, the arrested suspect is believed to have been taking part in catalytic converter theft with the other suspects.
VCU Police have released the following images from VCU’s security camera system in an effort to identify the suspects.
Anyone who knows the identities of the suspects or has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.