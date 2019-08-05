Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Barbara Johns Building in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspicious package has prompted an evacuation at the Barbara Johns Building in Capitol Square.

Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka told 8News the package was found across Ninth Street from the Barbara Johns Building, on the edge of the General Assembly Building construction site and just south of the Broad Street intersection.

“Barbara Johns was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while we check on the package, and we’re asking people to avoid the area,” Macenka said.

The building houses the Office of the Attorney General, with its hundreds of lawyers and support staff.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.