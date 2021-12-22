SUV hit by Richmond councilwoman found, court set for 2022 after leaving scene

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Forty-eight hours after City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch rear-ended an SUV and drove off without notifying police, the vehicle and its battered bumper, and pieces of glass on the road below remain.

After the 5th district representative first told 8News Tuesday night, the Richmond Police Department announced she was served two misdemeanor warrants containing charges for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving unattended property.









A police report obtained by 8News details two cars involved; Lynch’s silver, 2015 Mercedes-Benz sedan and a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner SUV.

The report claims investigators first responded Monday at 11:15 p.m., though Lynch told 8News the crash happened around 10 p.m. Lynch said she did not alert authorities until 11 hours later–after she drove home to West 27th Street following the crash on West 31st Street.

It’s unknown who called police the night of the incident.

After her furnace allegedly conked out, Lynch claims to have picked up a heater at a neighbor’s house. On the drive home she said she tried to plug in her phone, admitted to being distracted and hit the back of the Toyota.

Flashback two years ago, Lynch offered support for the city’s new anti-distracted driving bill.

“I’d be honored to co-patron this bill. It would be my first one. I would be honored,” she said as other members of council offered to co-sponsor the bill prohibiting driver’s from using “personal communication devices” while driving.

Today 8News visited the home of the Toyota’s owner on West 31st street. A woman inside the house said the owner was at work all evening and unavailable for comment. But regarding the investigation, the woman said “I know you’ll get to the bottom of it.”

Lynch claimed she left the scene because she had never been in an accident before, and didn’t know what to do. She also said she had not been drinking before the incident.

After a forthcoming interview with 8News Tuesday, Lynch did not return phone calls Wednesday.

Richmond Police said Lynch is scheduled to appear in court February 3.