Sweet fun: Carytown Watermelon Festival wraps up in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 36th Annual Watermelon Festival has ended, but you can still expect some road closures tonight.

Held in Carytown from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Richmonders enjoyed all the sights and sounds of the annual festival. Road closures are still in effect, however, though 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

Officials say travelers can still expect detours on Routes 5, 78 and 20.

Traffic issues and detours weren’t on the mind of festival-goers, however, when 8News spoke with people who came to enjoy Sunday’s vendors, live music and of course, watermelon!

One person who spoke with 8News said they have enjoyed coming to the festival for the last six years.

Ankit Mathur

“I think it’s a really great time for the entire community to get together and check out all these great vendors and hang out with friends and family,” said Ankit Mathur.

As one young festival-goer said: “There’s never such thing as too much watermelon!”