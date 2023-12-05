RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sylvia’s Sisters, a volunteer organization that provides 111 Richmond schools with menstrual products whose mission is to end period poverty, is about to celebrate 10 years since its founding in 2013.

The volunteer organization started 7,000 miles away in Kirinda, Uganda. According to the Sylvia’s Sisters website, founder and Chesterfield resident Jennifer Taylor had kept in touch with her son’s host mother, Sylvia Namukasa, from when he had studied abroad. Namukasa asked Taylor for help as many girls in her village could not attend school because of the lack of menstrual products.

In 2013, her son returned to Uganda with 300 kits with washable pads hand-sewn by volunteers. A year later, Sylvia’s Sisters was founded, and in 2016, the volunteer organization began supplying Virginia schools with products, their website says.

In the 10 years since their founding, Sylvia’s Sisters has collaborated with UbyKotex, The Alliance for Period Supplies, Communities in Schools and many more to provide menstrual products to Central Virginia.

Executive Director Britanny Averette said that Sylvia’s Sisters mission is to foster menstrual equity, which means having access to clean and quality period products, access to robust menstrual health education, health care and clean water.

“We can never have true equity if one gender is responsible for everything involving the procreation of our species,” Averette said. “It’s [menstruation] a very foundational part of a woman’s life, and we receive very little support in that regard from a systemic or social standpoint.”

State of the Period, a 2021 study commissioned by feminine hygiene company Thinx and nonprofit PERIOD, found that 23 percent of U.S. students aged 13 to 19 struggled to afford period products, 38 percent of students said they felt they were unable to do their best work because of their lack of products and 3 in 5 students said their school bathrooms rarely had period supplies.

Vice President of Operations for Communities in Schools Dearsley Vernon said that Sylvia’s Sisters has allowed schools to provide for their menstruating students in a way they weren’t able to before. Schools must comply with the Virginia mandate that began in July 2020 that requires schools to have menstrual products, but Vernon said the kits provided by the non-profit can be given to girls to take home.

Sylvia’s Sisters has been working with Communities and Schools for more than seven years. Vernon said it’s been incredible to see them grow as an organization.

“It has been an absolute joy and honor to work with this organization and to see it grow from one woman’s dream,” Vernon said. “ And for us to be able to, to have worked with Jennifer for all these years and to see it go from just like one person’s passion to a really full-fledged organization with staff and engaged volunteers and systems that really, really work.”

Averette said that Sylvia’s Sister provides products to various locations other than schools, including women and homeless shelters, addiction centers and food pantries. Virginians can see where Sylvia’s Sisters drop off period products on their website.

The community can get involved by donating to the nonprofit or volunteering at drives where they make and pass out kits.

Abby Letocha headed a volunteer project for Sylvia’s Sisters. Letocha and 14 other volunteers put together kits that consisted of tampons, pads and liners to later be given out.

Letocha, who is a senior at the University of Richmond, had been involved with the fight against period poverty since her senior year of high school where she distributed over 800,000 menstrual products in her home state of Maryland.

Letocha called her work with Sylvia’s Sister rewarding and admired all the work the nonprofit was doing to eradicate period poverty and hopes to continue volunteering with the organization while she finishes her senior year.

“I think donating the products to the schools is really, really great especially because, at that young age that most girls start their period, it’s very vulnerable time already and then if you on top of that you can’t afford those products it’s really helpful to like kind of end that shame and embarrassment by just having those products provided,” Letocha said.

In the future, Averette hopes to expand to more rural regions outside of Richmond and continue to grow their education and advocacy programs. Her biggest dream is to start a pop-up vehicle.

“I would like to have a pop-up vehicle that can go into low-income neighborhoods,” Averette said. “I either want to call it the ‘maxi taxi’ or the ‘paddy wagon’ that serves as a community rallying point around this issue, as well as actually providing products.”