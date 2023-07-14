RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for a great way to spend your weekend, look no further!

On Saturday, July 15, the Pump House in Byrd Park — located at 1708 Pump House Drive — will be holding tours every 30 minutes from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

According to the Friends of Pump House website, the building served as the city’s waterworks from 1883 until 1924 and is now the perfect spot for bird watching, taking a stroll, or biking.

Tours are first come, first serve, and there is a maximum of 25 people allowed inside of the building at a time.