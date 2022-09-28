RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A film telling the “true story of the sickest band in the world,” This is GWAR, will soon be released on DVD.

The 113-minute-long, unrated documentary featuring GWAR, Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Ethan Embry, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and more, will be available to take home to meet the family on Oct. 25.

According to the release, the film tells the story of the world-renowned Richmond-formed metal band, as the “most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years.”

GWAR (Credit: AMC Networks)

Directed by Scott Barber, the film was released on AMC Networks’ Shudder streaming service earlier this year. The DVD will be available on VOD, Digital, DVD and Blu-ray.

The DVD can be pre-ordered on Amazon here.

For a taste of GWAR in Richmond, GWARbar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. The “Executive Galactic Chef” is none other than Chief BalSac the Jaws ‘o Death himself. Known also as Micheal Derks, the chef has more than 30 years of restaurant experience to create the heavy metal culinary adventure.