‘Talk to kids, interact, have fun, play football’: New RPD chief hopes to build relationships on National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New Richmond Police Chief William Smith says National Night Out is just the starting point to building long-lasting relationships with the community.

RPD said it starts with just a conversation.

“To build new relationships obviously. Make sure we are available and accessible to the public,” Richmond Police Chief William Smith said.

Chief Smith told 8News he wants the city to know that you and your family are his top priority.

For his first National Night Out as chief, Smith says the goal is to bring people together from all backgrounds.

“It allows us to get to know the community in a much more personal relationship, knowing not only the individuals but the families, the challenges they have and the needs they may have,” Chief Smith said. “And then we equip these officers with a wide variety of resources.”

Chief Smith said he wants the department to spend more time mentoring children. He was recently spotted showing off his double dutch skills.

“Talk to kids, interact, have fun, play football. Play basketball. Do all the things we really enjoy doing. Those are things we can do to change people’s perspective. And show that we’re like everyone else, we’re human,” Chief Smith said.

RPD wants residents to know community engagement will continue after National Night Out. Throughout the year Chief Smith says he will be in neighborhoods and in schools throughout the city finding out what’s important to Richmond residents.