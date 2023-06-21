RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tang & Biscuit, a popular restaurant and entertainment venue in Scott’s Addition, is closed effective immediately.

The business took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 21, to announce its closure:

To our beloved community. Tang & Biscuit was created to blend the diversity of our town. Our mission statement was clear, “We want everyone, from everywhere. We believe that we are more alike than we are different. We believe in the goodness of people. We believe in comfort but not in complacency.”



We believe we accomplished that mission in our neighborhood, and therefore effective immediately Tang & Biscuit is closing. Thank you for the amazing journey and the very important role we played in Richmond. Tang & Biscuit via Instagram

On the business’s website, Tang & Biscuit is described as a social club and entertainment venue. Guests could snack and sip on fare like burgers and signature cocktails while enjoying multiple shuffleboard courts and events like bingo and trivia nights.