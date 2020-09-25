Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety outlines recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A task force assigned to “reimagine” public safety has come up with recommendations for the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney formed the group after months of unrest over police brutality. The task force’s recommendations cover a host of topics including how the police should handle mental health crisis and to being more transparent with the community.

The force is made up of nearly 40 people who came up with the proposals in 45 days.

The task force is suggesting that non-criminal calls like mental health and homelessness should be transfered to social workers or mental health professionals.

Another recommendation asks for more de-escalation and mental health training for officers.

Transparency is also key.

The group says the public should easily find information about RPD’s policies.

Mayor Stoney said he is on board with these recommendations and says they will push the city in the right direction. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith agrees.

The task force will present a final report in November.