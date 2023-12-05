RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced its next headlining tour, the Deuces Wild 2024 Tour, featuring a two-day stint at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

The RVA performances take place March 12 and 13. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at altriatheater.com, by phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is a 12-piece American blues and rock ensemble led by the husband and wife duo guitarist Derek Trucks and singer and guitarist Susan Tedeschi.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band

The group’s debut album, Revelator, won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Blues Album.

Find the full list of 2024 tour stops online here.