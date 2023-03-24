RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has now charged a 14-year-old suspect in connection to the death of a 13-year-old middle school student who was shot and killed in the Manchester area earlier this month.

At approximately 9:54 p.m. on Friday, March 10, officers responded to the 1600 block of Stockton Street for a report of a person down. Once on scene, officers found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim in the shooting was identified by family members as Binford Middle School student Marquan Mitchell-Nash.

Mitchell-Nash’s family, along with more than a hundred Binford Middle School students and teachers, gathered on Stockton Street for a vigil and unity walk in Mitchell-Nash’s memory on Thursday, March 23. During the vigil, his family spoke on the importance of ending youth gun violence in the Richmond community.

The loved ones of 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash, a Richmond Public Schools student who died in what police called an accidental shooting on March 10, are honoring his life and calling for action from the community. (Photo Credit: 8News)

On Friday, March 24, Richmond detectives confirmed charges were filed for a 14-year-old boy in connection to Mitchell-Nash’s death. The charges include involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling, grand larceny of a firearm and underage possession of a firearm.

The boy is already in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges, according to police.

Richmond Police Interim Chief Rick Edwards spoke on the charges and also offered some insight into how the juvenile had access to a gun in the first place.

“A wave of grief reaches all corners of our city when a young person loses their life due to firearms in Richmond,” Edwards said. “It is even worse when it is preventable. A firearm stolen from a vehicle led to this tragedy and once again I implore all those with firearms to secure them safely.”

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715.