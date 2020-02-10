Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting at occupied Richmond Police car

1  of  6
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is charged with the attempted murder after shooting at an occupied Richmond Police vehicle in Mosby Court last weekend.

Two Richmond Police officers reported to dispatch that they had been fired upon in the area of Spotsylvania and Accommodation Streets around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Minutes after the single shot was fired, the department say Richmond Police located and arrested the alleged shooter – a 17-year-old boy.

In addition to being charged with attempted murder, he is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and shooting into a occupied vehicle.

The officers were not injured, and the vehicle was not struck, the department adds.

A small caliber shell casing was recovered at the scene but the firearm has not yet been located.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

