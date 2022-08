RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Richmond’s northside Tuesday night.

Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound on the 2100 block of Whitcomb Street just after 10 p.m, between VCU’s O Lot parking garage and the Whitcomb Court Community Center. Officers believe the shooting happened a few blocks away, not far from I-64.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police are investigating.