RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found shot outside a convenience store in the neighborhood of Whitcomb.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the 360 Express Mart and Deli located at the corner of Whitcomb Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported shooting.

According to police, a teenage boy was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.