Teen shot to death on Fairfield Avenue went to Armstrong High School, girlfriend says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The girlfriend of the 18-year-old who was fatally shot on Fairfield Avenue Sunday morning has identified him as Jaheim Wilkes.

Zynae Jackson, Wilkes’ girlfriend, said he was a student at Armstrong High School and was a wrestler.

Zynae Jackson (bottom) has identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting on Fairfield Avenue as Jaheim Wilkes, 18 (top).

Jackson said two weeks before the shooting, Wilkes had been kicked out of his home by his mother and was living in hotels and staying on friends’ couches. She said he also worked for DoorDash to make ends meet.

The night before the shooting, Jackson said Wilkes was supposed to come and see her, but he was delivering for DoorDash.

The Richmond Police Department said Wilkes was shot in the 2100 block of Fairfield Avenue. Police responded to a report of a shooting at 2:13 a.m. Wilkes was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives have not released any information at this time and the investigation is still pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

