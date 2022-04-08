RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The two teenage victims involved in a fatal crash Thursday night near a busy intersection of Richmond Highway have been identified by Richmond Police.

18-year old Jeremiah Ruffin remains hospitalized in serious condition and 19-year-old Tracey Williams was taken to the hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

The officers involved in the incident are Officer Richard Johnson and Officer DQuan Walker. Both have serious head injuries. Chief Smith said one of them has a traumatic brain injury from the incident and both are in stable condition.