RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old arrived at a Richmond hospital Wednesday night with a gunshot wound. The teen, who is expected to survive, told police he was shot in Fairfield Court.

Richmond Police told 8News that the information regarding the shooting is limited at this time but they are looking for a suspect in a gold vehicle. The victim was shot in the hand, police sources told 8News.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.