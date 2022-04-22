RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in Richmond for the Monument Avenue 10K tomorrow. The event will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.

At least a dozen road closures and no parking zones went into effect Friday morning at 5 a.m., all in preparation for the anticipated race that will start on Broad Street near Harrison Street and end on Franklin Street near Shafer Street.

Around 20,000 people are expected to run through the city in about 40 waves starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and ending the race around 11 a.m.

The course goes up Monument Avenue to Staples Mill before turning around and going back down Monument Ave. until the finish line on Franklin Street.

Bands, cheer squads and costumed folks traditionally line Monument Avenue for the 6.2 mile race.

Monument Avenue will be closed to drivers. Broad Street between Belvidere and North Allen Avenues will also be closed.

Starting Friday morning, North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue will be closed until Saturday evening. Parking isn’t allowed on the section of road, either.

North Laurel Street between Cathedral Place and West Main Street will also be closed during that period of time. It is also a no-parking zone.