RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Texas Beach pedestrian bridge has been deemed structurally unsafe, and has been closed to the public effective immediately.

According to Richmond Parks and Recreation, a recent inspection of park-maintained bridges found the Texas Beach pedestrian bridge structurally unsafe for public use.

Those wishing to access the James River shore can do so by taking the North Bank Trail east towards downtown Richmond until further notice.

“Parks and Recreation staff will be available during the holiday weekend to assist visitors and ensure their safety as they access all areas of the James River Park System,” parks and recreation said in a release Friday morning.