RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 150 months in prison for trafficking cocaine into Richmond, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to the office, 31-year-old Carlos Alfonso Gonzalez of Brownsville, Texas agreed to transport nearly 88 pounds of cocaine from Houston to Richmond in April 2023. On April 29, he accepted this load and drove from Houston to Disputanta, Virginia in a tractor-trailer.

Gonzalez met his two co-conspirators on May 1 and delivered three duffel bags holding the cocaine. It was these co-conspirators that local law enforcement discovered during a traffic stop, according to the office. Officers seized the cocaine, then later found Gonzalez and arrested him.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 120 months in prison for charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, as well as possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. An additional 30 months were added for violating a previous federal supervised release, connected to a prior conviction.

For more information on this case, read the full release on the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Virginia’s website.