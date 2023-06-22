RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of Commercial Taphouse — a Fan District restaurant self-described as “a neighborhood institution” — has announced its imminent closure.

In an Instagram video posted June 15, Joseph Miller posted a video of himself speaking to the restaurant’s more than 2,000 followers — beginning with a smile and a friendly, “Hi friends how’s it goin’ — that the time had come to close up shop.

“I want to keep it short and sweet,” Miller said. “This is going to be the last week of full service at Commercial Taphouse.”

Commercial Taphouse in Richmond announced it would be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/ WRIC- 8News)

After several years of service in the Richmond community, Miller emphasized he was grateful for the experience and accepted the restaurant’s closure as another step in life.

“It has been an amazing journey,” Miller said. “No hard feelings here, it’s just time for me to move on.”

The Fan staple has stood under Miller’s ownership in the 100 block of North Robinson Street for seven years, and he attributes the charm of the nearly windowless, yet somehow homey, “Authentic Traditional Mexican” restaurant to the people who helped to turn the building into the special place it became.

“I want to thank Richmond and everyone from the bottom of my heart who have helped make this place so special for the last seven years,” Miller impressed in the video. “It means everything to me and the list is way too long.”

With dining tables acceptingly moved and joined together as one, a bar whose line grew several people deep in the thick of it, and an almost hidden second-floor pool and dart room gathering space, the restaurant — lovingly nicknamed Commercial — became a community hub for neighbors to join together revel in entertainment, and locally sourced food and drinks.

There was only one way for Miller to end his farewell.

“Thank you, Richmond. Talk to you later.”

Commercial Taphouse’s final curtain call will be Saturday, June 24.