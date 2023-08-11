RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of sexual battery is now off the streets following an alleged incident on an elevator on Virginia Commonwealth University’s MCV Campus. But many in the area are still left feeling uneasy.

According to VCU Police, on Aug. 1, 21-year-old Joshua Jones allegedly followed a person into an elevator at the Clay Street Patient and Visitor Parking Deck. Once the doors closed with just the two of them inside, VCU Police said Jones rubbed against the trapped person while breathing closely in their ear.

Stephen Ong lives near the parking deck where it happened, and was uncomfortable to hear about the assault happening in his neighborhood.

“You hear violence and hear, you know, car break ins,” Ong said. “But to have someone so close to be assaulted like that, definitely, definitely scary.”

After the incident, Jones rapidly exited on a different floor — only to later be arrested by Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police on multiple charges including felony sexual battery, obscene sexual display and obstruction of justice.

“I’m glad the person got caught,” Ong said. “I mean, Richmond is definitely a community where we definitely look out for each other.”

Community unity is a sentiment Ong suggested is more important now than ever.

“Hearing that, definitely, I feel like I’ll try and keep a more of an alert, awareness around my surroundings,” Ong said.

Because this case is ongoing, investigators are not releasing surveillance footage at this time. They said Jones has no affiliation with VCU. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.