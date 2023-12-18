RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is a new name, a new vision and — by 2026 — a new physical building of learning for students across Richmond. Construction crews are making progress on “Richmond High School for the Arts.”

The nomenclature, in addition to a new design, represents a change from the original building formerly known as George Wythe High School. Leaders said the new school will stand as a symbol of love and change.

Crews first broke ground on the project in July. Now massive pipes just need to go underground, then the true vision for the new school will start to take shape.

At a press event on Monday, school leaders — like Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras — visited the site.

“[The school will be] the premier arts high school, certainly in Central Virginia, but we hope in the entire state,” Kamras said.

As of December, the project remains in Phase One, boasting vast, open space at the $128 million construction site. Kamras elaborated upon the feeling he hopes the new building evokes in students as they see the new school.

“That says we, the adults of Richmond, love them,” Kamras said. “We’ve created something beautiful for them, where the temperature is the right level and the light is beautiful and everything works and nothing’s broken or falling apart. That’s what all of our kids deserve.”

The school’s unique story and history comes with unique programming too. As a school for the arts, it will flaunt classes like podcasting and video programming. Leaders explained that it’s about letting kids take the reins on their futures, being equipped with tools to succeed and find their passions.

“Physical design is only one piece of it,” Kamras said. “The design for the programing is just as important.”

Although, as of Dec. 18, the space remains fairly bare on the surface, Phase One of construction is on track to be complete in January or early February 2024 and the school is still slated to welcome students in 2026.

