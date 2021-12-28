The 1887 copper time capsule found at the former Lee Monument to be opened this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of searching, the 1887 copper time capsule was found below the Lee pedestal Monday.
Officials plan on opening the elusive box today at 1 p.m. and prepare to find out what is inside.
The lead box that was found last week ended up being a false alarm, but historical preservationists have confirmed this time capsule is the real deal.
On Monday, crews found the time capsule in the base of the statue sitting in water.
Experts believe there may be coins, books, buttons and ammunition from the Civil War inside the box.
8News will have the livestream later today.