The 1887 copper time capsule found at the former Lee Monument to be opened this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of searching, the 1887 copper time capsule was found below the Lee pedestal Monday.

Officials plan on opening the elusive box today at 1 p.m. and prepare to find out what is inside.

The lead box that was found last week ended up being a false alarm, but historical preservationists have confirmed this time capsule is the real deal.

On Monday, crews found the time capsule in the base of the statue sitting in water.

X-rays give a first look inside the time capsule: Experts believe there may be coins, books, buttons, and even ammunition from the Civil War.



The box will be opened tomorrow at 1:00 PM! pic.twitter.com/zyVWoHa61o — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 27, 2021

Experts believe there may be coins, books, buttons and ammunition from the Civil War inside the box.

8News will have the livestream later today.