‘The animals are excited’: Metro Richmond Zoo reopens for walk-through tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo is back open as a walk-through park after only allowing visitors to drive through the facility as a result of COVID-19.

8News was there as Laura Smith and Jody Blackburn took their grandkids to the zoo Monday, despite the rainy weather.

“We want to get out, we want to get the economy going back up, so we’re willing to spend a few bucks to get things moving,” Blackburn said.

Smith’s granddaughter Layla was excited, telling 8News “lot of animals!”

Director Jim Andelin said they spent the last few weeks getting things ready to re-open.

“It’s exciting to see people smiling and happy and out seeing the animals. The animals are excited to see people as well,” Andelin told 8News.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Metro Richmond Zoo offering drive-thru tours during pandemic

As the threat of coronavirus continues to linger, the zoo is taking extra steps to social distance. such steps include separating the park’s entrance and exit, creating an outdoor gift shop and adjusting rides. Guests must also reserve a time slot online prior to their visit.

“It spreads out the attendance and allows us to keep the crowds from being too much,” Andelin said. The zoo is also doing extra cleaning and providing hand sanitizer around the park.

Dozens of people visited Monday, excited to be out and about again. “Not afraid of the rain,” Blackburn said.

Andelin said the zoo is allowing less than 50 percent of the zoo’s capacity inside for the time being to see how things go.

Click here to buy tickets to the Metro Richmond Zoo.

LATEST HEADLINES: