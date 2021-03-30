The Byrd Theatre seating up to 50 people for movie party showings starting Thursday

The Byrd Theatre is expanding their movie party guest limit from 30 to 50 people. (Photo: Bill Dickenson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s showtime at The Byrd! Groups of 50 people can start watching movies together starting April 1 at the iconic Byrd Theatre.

On Monday, the theatre announced they will be expanding their movie parties from 30 to 50 people.

During the pandemic, The Byrd started offering socially distant movie parties as a donor benefit. This has allowed people to celebrate special moments during quarantine at the theatre.

Lisa Rogerson, marketing director for The Byrd, said movie parties have been really popular and that the theatre is excited to be able to host larger parties.

“We’ve had all kinds of proposals and anniversaries and birthdays,” Rogerson said. “It’s really been wonderful to be involved in people’s happy life events.”

People who book a movie party at The Byrd can expect to get the theatre to themselves, Rogerson added.

Aside from that, the patron gets to choose their movie showing from a catalog released each month. A medium popcorn and soda are included per person. Candy and a selection of wine and beer are available for purchase at movie parties. The Byrd was able to get their ABC license earlier this year.

Movie party patrons can also add Bob Gulledge and the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ prelude to their booking or a marquee message.

A COVID-19 health form must be filled out and temperature checks are taken at the door. Masks are expected to be worn at all times in the theatre except when eating or drinking.