RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Carytown Watermelon Festival is back this year and its only two weeks away.

This will be the festival’s 39th year in Richmond. There will be food, live music, activities and lots of watermelon in Carytown on Sunday Aug. 8. The festivities start at 10 a.m.

According to the event Facebook page, there will be around 80 musicians and over 100 exhibitors at the event.

Publix is this year’s main sponsor.