‘The city is not on the hook’: Operator announced for proposed Navy Hill arena

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During the latest Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission’s meeting, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said an operator has been chosen for the proposed Navy Hill arena.

Spectra — a company that operates more than 180 venues across the country, including the Richmond Convention Center — bid on the project. The Navy Hill District Corp. chose the group to operate day-to-day needs like food vendors and utility bills, if the project is approved by council.

Spectra Executive Vice President Todd Glickman said this is a big opportunity for the arena from an event perspective.

“We are looking forward to this project if it gets approved,” Glickman said.

One catch to their agreement is that Spectra would put forth $8 million in startup costs if the building is erected and in use.

“We had to have skin in the game,” Glickman said. “We had to show Navy Hill Corp that we believe in the project.”

RELATED — How Richmond plans to pay for the Navy Hill redevelopment project

Mayor Stoney said the group is essential to seeing the project reach its full potential.

“Right now, the city of Richmond is responsible. Any losses, the city of Richmond incurs those losses,” Stoney said. “With Spectra, we have the opportunity if shows don’t show up or concerts don’t happen, the city is not on the hook.”

The next Navy HIll meeting will take place on Saturday, November 16th, at the Richmond Southside Government Community Service Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.