RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has announced that Acting Chief Richard “Rick” Edwards will officially serve as the city’s new police chief.

“I am honored to be selected as the new police chief for The City of Richmond,” Rick Edwards said. “Our goal will be to continue to make the city a safe place for our residents and visitors. I am committed to leading an efficient, well-managed department that is rooted in service to the Richmond community.”

Edwards has nearly 24 years of experience with the department, working in patrol operations, criminal investigations, developing strategies for crime reduction and community engagement.

“After numerous interviews, community surveys, and conversations with partners and stakeholders, Rick stood out among all the applicants,” said Lincoln Saunders, the City of Richmond’s Chief Administrative Officer. “He brings decades of experience to this role and has a solid reputation throughout the region. We are excited about his leadership and his commitment to further improving our community.”

In October 2022, then-Chief Gerald Smith announced his resignation with Edwards taking over as acting chief while the City began a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

The City began working with POLIHIRE in March 2023 to find a replacement for Smith. On April 4, 2023, it became a public job listing. A panel of nine local leaders was assembled for job interviews in July 2023.

Panelists included:

Michael Jones (City Council President)

Sabrina Joy-Hogg (Deputy CAO)

Maggie Anderson (Mayor’s Chief of Staff)

Tyrome Alexander (HR Director)

James Millner (RVA PRIDE)

James Minor (NAACP)

Carl Scott (RCOP)

Dr. William Pelfrey (VCU)

Pastor Robert Winfree

Following the interview process, the panel unanimously agreed Edwards was the right choice for the position. A spokesperson said the panel found Edwards to be “very well prepared” with a “strong desire to lead the police force.”