The city of Richmond waves late fees on parking tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond announced Tuesday it is waiving penalties and fines on tickets issued after March 16, if they are paid by August 31.
The city said people who currently have overdue penalties on tickets issued before March 16 will have their fees frozen, and will not have to pay additional fees if they are paid off by August 31.
For more information about this call 311.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Richmond councilwoman apologizes for racist figurine, says she ‘discarded it’
- BREAKING: Defiant Central pastor Tony Spell put in handcuffs, taken into custody
- Mexican president getting cozy with mother of ‘El Chapo’ a ‘slap in the face’ to crime fighters
- Doctors: Execution drugs could help COVID-19 patients
- Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus