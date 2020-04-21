The city of Richmond waves late fees on parking tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond announced Tuesday it is waiving penalties and fines on tickets issued after March 16, if they are paid by August 31.

The city said people who currently have overdue penalties on tickets issued before March 16 will have their fees frozen, and will not have to pay additional fees if they are paid off by August 31.

For more information about this call 311.

