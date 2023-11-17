RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Giving Heart is asking for volunteers for its Thanksgiving food preparations and delivery.

The Giving Heart needs volunteers to fill food preparation and meal delivery positions during Thanksgiving week. The volunteering slots that are currently available for food preparation are from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, with times varying. Meal deliveries take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Meal delivery volunteers will load turkeys into their vehicles at the Convention Center Loading Dock and then deliver them to the designated area they signed up for. The Giving Heart says those volunteering for this opportunity be aware of the type of vehicles recommended or the number of meals they are delivering to ensure they can deliver it.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for multiple days or times that are available. The Giving Heart encourages those interested in volunteering to check the site periodically as filled positions could change due to cancellations or revisions to its needs.

To volunteer for food preparation, go here.

To sign up for meal delivery, go here.

For more information, go here.