The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU will reopen to the public Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University will reopen to the public on Friday, July 17, with new health and safety protocols in place.

The noncollecting institution also announced their fall slate of exhibitions and collaborative public programs.

The release read, in part:

The ICA also announced Monday its fall slate of exhibitions, beginning with “Commonwealth,” a multi-institutional, bilingual collaboration among the ICA, Philadelphia Contemporary and Puerto Rico-based Beta-Local. The exhibition explores the complex history and legacy of “commonwealth” through new artist commissions, a hybrid print/digital publication and a series of online programs.

The season also includes “Fernanda Laguna: As Everybody,” the Argentinian artist, writer and activist’s first solo exhibition in the United States, and “Kandis Williams: A Field,” a site-responsive multimedia commission by the Los Angeles-based artist.

In response to events that have shaped recent months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, the ICA has been adapting its program and exhibition strategy for sustained online programming options and to engage in dialogue with current issues. One example is the transformation of “Commonwealth” by the three participating institutions into a hybrid digital/in-person experience. Many of the commissioned artists also have adapted their new works to be responsive to the current moment.

Another is the launch of “Public Study,” a series of collaborative, public programs designed to open up the various processes behind the ICA’s exhibitions, programming and publications — from research and production to learning and dialogue. “Public Study” will be integrated into the ICA’s long-term programming strategy and continue to offer its audiences a critical space to connect and exchange ideas.

Institute for Contemporary Art