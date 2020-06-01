The Latest: Virginia under state of emergency; GRTC to resume service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on what’s going on in Richmond after three nights of protests — some of which turned into riots.

‘Call to Action: Justice for All’ — City leaders to hold press conference after three days of protests, riots in RVA

City leaders will gather today to examine the many victims of injustice. Leaders say they want to know what can be done to ensure that Virginia takes a proactive look at systemic racism and how it affects ‘policing.’

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Watch it on 8News.

GRTC to resume bus service after suspending service this weekend

GRTC will resume all services this morning at 8 a.m. Over the weekend GRTC had to suspend services after one of their buses was set on fire during a protest.

Pulse bus 2004 was engulfed in flames at the intersection of West Broad Street and Belvidere Street during protests overnight Friday into Saturday.

There were no GRTC injuries during the incident.

Virginia is under ‘state of emergency’

Virginia is the latest in the string of states to declare a state of emergency after protests turn violent.

On Sunday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency after three nights of protests and riots.

The governor said while there are voices speaking out for justice, others are “exploiting this pain and inciting violence.”

A state of emergency means Virginia is able to pre-position equipment and law enforcement to help deescalate violence.

Unlawful assemblies have been declared in the City of Richmond, Prince William County and Roanoke.

Hundreds of protesters flooded Richmond streets Sunday night

Protesters — demanding justice for George Floyd — flooded Richmond streets Sunday for the third night in a row. Those protesters defied the mandatory 8 p.m. curfew put in place by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Just after 9 p.m. last night dozens of protesters were taken into police custody for violating the curfew.