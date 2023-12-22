RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than a week after the tragic death of a beloved Richmond husband and father, his loved ones are reflecting on his life publicly for the first time.

On Friday, Dec. 22, 8News spoke with Kamarr B. Hall Sr.’s wife at their home, which happens to be in the same neighborhood where the couple first met.

The grieving widow said she will never forget the way Hall loved her and she wants to continue to celebrate his life and legacy. She’s also hopeful the person who took him away from her will be held accountable.

During the tearful interview, an unbreakable smile shined across Shakisha Hall’s face as she recalled her love story with Kamarr Hall.

“We just connected right then and there,” Hall said.

Photo: Shakisha Hall

December 13, 2023 is a date she, along with her late husband’s two children and three grandchildren, will never forget. That Wednesday, Hall was working one of his last scheduled shifts at the Dollar General off of Richmond Highway.

“Friday of the week that it happened was supposed to be his last day,” Hall said.

Her husband was scheduled to switch locations.

“He didn’t get the chance,” Hall said with tears in her eyes.

Just before 5 p.m. that evening, a robbery turned deadly when an unknown suspect shot and killed Hall, who was working by the cash registers. His wife told the 8News team that he had been frantically trying to unlock the registers, but the suspect still fired his weapon. She added that Kamarr had always felt unsafe at the location.

On the night of his death, Shakisha waited for him to call as he always did, but that call never came. Now, she holds a picture of the two of them near her heart as she remembers her favorite things about him.

“His smile…” Shakisha said. “He was a complete gentlemen.”

Shakisha said that, on the day of his death, Kamarr had already been feeling down because it was the seven year anniversary of his youngest son’s death. This son died on December 13, 2016.

“And now [Kamarr’s] death date is December 13, 2023,” said Shakisha

It’s still hard for Hall to talk about the loss and what happened during her husband’s last moments. She said officials told her the tragic event took place over about four minutes.

“The longest four minutes of his life,” she said.

Shakisha said she is hopeful that, by spreading Kamarr’s story, she can help draw attention to the acts of gun violence plaguing our community. She’s working to humanize each case, showing the community the person her husband was.

“I just want to tell the world how special this man was,” Hall said.

United Communities Against Crime is hosting a prayer vigil in Kamarr’s honor on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Richmond Highway and Ruffin Road, next to the Dollar General where Hall lost his life. Because he was a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan, attendees are asked to wear green and white. For more information, contact Charles Willis at 804-399-1111.

